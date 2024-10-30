Entertainment

Shawn Mendes sets record straight on his self-discovery journey

The 'Señorita' singer breaks silence on his personal identity after long-standing speculations

  • by Web Desk
  • October 30, 2024


Shawn Mendes has finally addressed the rumours surrounding his identity during a concert in Colorado.

The Treat You Better crooner, who is gearing up for the release of his self-titled album on November 15, has broken silence on speculations regarding his personal life.

In a viral clip posted by his fan from Colorado concert, he told the audience, "Since I was really young, there's this thing about my sexuality, and people have been talking about it for so long.”

Shawn further added, “I think it's kind of silly, because I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it's so hard to just put into boxes. It always felt like [it's] such intrusion on something very personal to me.”

The There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back hitmaker noted that there are things he had yet to discover about himself.

He continued, "The truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I'm just figuring it out like everyone. And I don't really know sometimes and I know other times. And it feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that.”

Shawn concluded the intricate topic on a note that he’s trying to be “brave” about it, and wants everyone to respect his decision.

Kim Kardashian fans make fun of her ‘forced’ birthday wish for stepfather Caitlyn Jenner

Kim Kardashian fans make fun of her ‘forced’ birthday wish for stepfather Caitlyn Jenner

Prince William maintains Royals legacy with major move

Prince William maintains Royals legacy with major move
Flood in Valencia region of Spain claims at least 64 lives

Flood in Valencia region of Spain claims at least 64 lives

Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties

Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties

Entertainment News

Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Kim Kardashian fans make fun of her ‘forced’ birthday wish for stepfather Caitlyn Jenner
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Olivia Rodrigo recalls 'terrifying' onstage fall in Australia
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Kim Kardashian makes shocking prediction about Taylor Swift, Tavis Kelce romance
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Harry Styles, Dua Lipa top 2024 rich list of British stars under 30
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Angelina Jolie back in dating game 8 years after Brad Pitt split
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Channing Tatum shares big news about Zoë Kravitz hours before their split news
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Travis Kelce, Hugh Grant get 'smashed’ at Taylor Swift Eras Tour show
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Lady Gaga drops big surprise on Halloween with emotional message
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump featuring Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Lisa Kudrow pays tribute to late 'Friends' mom Teri Garr
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz part ways after 3 years of romance
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Taylor Swift hails ‘pop princess’ Sabrina Carpenter in New Orleans tribute post