Shawn Mendes sets record straight on his self-discovery journey

Shawn Mendes has finally addressed the rumours surrounding his identity during a concert in Colorado.
The Treat You Better crooner, who is gearing up for the release of his self-titled album on November 15, has broken silence on speculations regarding his personal life.
In a viral clip posted by his fan from Colorado concert, he told the audience, "Since I was really young, there's this thing about my sexuality, and people have been talking about it for so long.”
Shawn further added, “I think it's kind of silly, because I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it's so hard to just put into boxes. It always felt like [it's] such intrusion on something very personal to me.”
The There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back hitmaker noted that there are things he had yet to discover about himself.
He continued, "The truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I'm just figuring it out like everyone. And I don't really know sometimes and I know other times. And it feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that.”
Shawn concluded the intricate topic on a note that he’s trying to be “brave” about it, and wants everyone to respect his decision.