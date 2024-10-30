Entertainment

Lady Gaga drops big surprise on Halloween with emotional message

The 'Joker: Folie à Deux' actress made huge announcement ahead of Halloween

  October 30, 2024


Lady Gaga wished her fans a Happy Halloween with a spooky surprise and an emotional message.

Turning to her Instagram account on Tuesday, October 29, the Poker Face songstress shared the thrilling music video of her new song Disease.

In the video, the Joker: Folie à Deux was dressed as the Ghost of Tsushima character, with her sword and a long veil, adding drama and thrill to her Halloween costume.

Alongside Disease's MV, Gaga wrote an emotional message in which she shared her struggles on fighting inner demons and darkness.

"I think a lot about the relationship I have with my own inner demons. It’s never been easy for me to face how I get seduced by chaos and turmoil. It makes me feel claustrophobic," she noted.

Explaining the concept behind her song's video she added, "Disease is about facing that fear, facing myself and my inner darkness, and realizing that sometimes I can’t win or escape the parts of myself that scare me."

"That I can try and run from them but they are still part of me and I can run and run but eventually I’ll meet that part of myself again, even if only for a moment," the Blood Mary singer revealed.

Gaga concluded her post on an uplifting note, "No matter how scary the question, the answers are inside of me. Essential, inextricable parts of what makes me me. I save myself by keeping going. I am the whole me, I am strong, and I am up for the challenge. Happy Halloween."

In addition to this, Lady Gaga also announced the music video of her collaborative single Die With A Smile (Live in Las Vegas) on the same day in a separate post.

