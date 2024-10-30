Entertainment

Taylor Swift longtime enemy waits for her breakup with Travis Kelce

The American pop icon has been in a relationship with Travis Kelce since September 2023

  October 30, 2024
Taylor Swift longtime nemesis has been reportedly waiting for singer's breakup with Travis Kelce.

As per Taylor's biggest antagonist, Kim Kardashian, the 14-time Grammy winner who has been dating the NFL player since September last year will likely to part ways with him like she did with her former boyfriends over the years.

A source has spilled major beans on what The Kardashian's alum has been predicting, especially since Travis and Taylor sparked split rumours with their alleged break contract which was widely circulated on the internet.

"Kim is following all the drama about their supposed contract very closely and wouldn’t be the least bit shocked if it was true," a source told Life&Style.

The insider added, “It all smelled a little suspicious to her from the start, but even if it’s not a PR romance, Kim’s convinced it’s still going to implode before long.”

"No doubt she’s going to raise a glass of champagne if and when Travis and Taylor do break up," the source claimed.

For those unfamiliar, Kim Kardashian picked fight with Taylor Swift back in 2016, when Kanye West, her husband at that time, released a diss track, Famous, against the Anti-Hero crooner.

Top 5 Netflix horror movies to watch on this Halloween
Ethan Slater weighs in on speculation around Ariana Grande 'Imperfect for You'
Heidi Klum admits she gets ‘anxious’ before Halloween costume debut
Sophie Turner breaks silence on US exit after divorce with Joe Jonas
Kim Kardashian fans make fun of her ‘forced’ birthday wish for stepfather Caitlyn Jenner
Olivia Rodrigo recalls 'terrifying' onstage fall in Australia
Kim Kardashian makes shocking prediction about Taylor Swift, Tavis Kelce romance
Harry Styles, Dua Lipa top 2024 rich list of British stars under 30
Angelina Jolie back in dating game 8 years after Brad Pitt split
Channing Tatum shares big news about Zoë Kravitz hours before their split news
Travis Kelce, Hugh Grant get 'smashed’ at Taylor Swift Eras Tour show
Shawn Mendes sets record straight on his self-discovery journey