Sci-Tech

Apple launches new MacBook Pro with M4 Chips, AI features

Apple's new model come just days after it revealed colorful iMac desktop computers with M4 chip and Apple intelligence feature

  • by Web Desk
  • October 30, 2024
Apple launches new MacBook Pro with M4 Chips, AI features
Apple launches new MacBook Pro with M4 Chips, AI features 

Apple introduced a new MacBook Pro models with more powerful processors tailored for photo and video editing, in an effort to enhance its appeal to creative professionals.

The model is introduced on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, with the starting price of $1,599 for the 14-inch version, with the higher version sporting M4 and M4 Max processors, the powerful versions.

Similarly, the 16-inch model included the M4 chip with the price $2,499 of MacBook.

The M4 chips have a faster 16-core neural cluster for Apple Intelligence, with updates in macOS 15.1, similarly, M4 features up to 10 CPU and 10 GPU cores.

Meanwhile, M4 Pro has up to 14 CPU and 20 GPU cores, along with M4 Max offers up to 16 CPU and 40 GPU cores, which indicates a significant faming performance upgradation from Pro to Max.

As per Reuters, regular customers of Apple are seeking to upgrade on personal computers with powerful chips to enhance their system’s ability to handle artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

In addition to this, many countries can access Apple Intelligence when the device and Siri language are set to U.S. English, along with a free software update equipped with M1 chips.

The initial set of tools, existed in beta with macOS Sequoia 15.1, will now be expanded with more features in the upcoming months.

With the launch of this model, customers can begin pre-ordering the new MacBook Pro from Wednesday, with store availability starting on November 8. 

Why controversial giant hand is being removed from a New Zealand building?

Why controversial giant hand is being removed from a New Zealand building?
Top 5 Netflix horror movies to watch on this Halloween

Top 5 Netflix horror movies to watch on this Halloween
Royal family Halloween plan leaked as Princess Kate to enjoy festive sprit with unique move

Royal family Halloween plan leaked as Princess Kate to enjoy festive sprit with unique move

Wikipedia faces legal challenge in India, future operations under threat

Wikipedia faces legal challenge in India, future operations under threat

Sci-Tech News

Wikipedia faces legal challenge in India, future operations under threat
CEO reveals over 25% of new Google code is generated by AI
Wikipedia faces legal challenge in India, future operations under threat
Wikipedia faces legal challenge in India, future operations under threat
Wikipedia faces legal challenge in India, future operations under threat
China's youngest astronaut crew reaches space station in historic mission
Wikipedia faces legal challenge in India, future operations under threat
UK’s Rolls-Royce SMR, Czech’s CEZ join forces for modular nuclear project
Wikipedia faces legal challenge in India, future operations under threat
Meta, TikTok face lawsuit in Brazil for not creating protection mechanism
Wikipedia faces legal challenge in India, future operations under threat
Discover hidden life on Mars with NASA's groundbreaking new study
Wikipedia faces legal challenge in India, future operations under threat
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Wikipedia faces legal challenge in India, future operations under threat
Who is the richest person in China?
Wikipedia faces legal challenge in India, future operations under threat
Japanese researchers develop AI-powered earthquake prediction model
Wikipedia faces legal challenge in India, future operations under threat
THIS smartwatch could be your best defence against undiagnosed illnesses
Wikipedia faces legal challenge in India, future operations under threat
LGES offers cautious 2025 forecast amid EV demand uncertainty
Wikipedia faces legal challenge in India, future operations under threat
WhatsApp boosts user experience with exciting range of new features