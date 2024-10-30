Apple launches new MacBook Pro with M4 Chips, AI features 

Apple introduced a new MacBook Pro models with more powerful processors tailored for photo and video editing, in an effort to enhance its appeal to creative professionals.
The model is introduced on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, with the starting price of $1,599 for the 14-inch version, with the higher version sporting M4 and M4 Max processors, the powerful versions.
Similarly, the 16-inch model included the M4 chip with the price $2,499 of MacBook.
The M4 chips have a faster 16-core neural cluster for Apple Intelligence, with updates in macOS 15.1, similarly, M4 features up to 10 CPU and 10 GPU cores.
Meanwhile, M4 Pro has up to 14 CPU and 20 GPU cores, along with M4 Max offers up to 16 CPU and 40 GPU cores, which indicates a significant faming performance upgradation from Pro to Max.
As per Reuters, regular customers of Apple are seeking to upgrade on personal computers with powerful chips to enhance their system’s ability to handle artificial intelligence (AI) tools.
In addition to this, many countries can access Apple Intelligence when the device and Siri language are set to U.S. English, along with a free software update equipped with M1 chips.
The initial set of tools, existed in beta with macOS Sequoia 15.1, will now be expanded with more features in the upcoming months.
With the launch of this model, customers can begin pre-ordering the new MacBook Pro from Wednesday, with store availability starting on November 8.