CEO reveals over 25% of new Google code is generated by AI

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed that more than a quarter of new code of google products has been generated by AI systems now, with human programmers reviewing and accepting the computer-generated contributions only.
"We're also using AI internally to improve our coding processes, which is boosting productivity and efficiency," Pichai said during Google's Q3 2024 earnings call on Tuesday.
Google is using AI to make money as well. Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc. shared impressive financial results, due to usage of AI.
It reported a whopping $88.3 billion in revenue for the quarter, with Google Services (which includes Search) revenue of $76.5 billion, up 13 percent year-over-year.
While, Google Cloud, which includes its AI infrastructure products for other companies, making $11.4 billion, up 35 percent year-over-year.
“In Search, our new AI features are expanding what people can search for and how they search for it,” CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement.
He further added, “In Cloud, our AI solutions are helping drive deeper product adoption with existing customers, attract new customers and win larger deals. And YouTube’s total ads and subscription revenues surpassed $50 billion over the past four quarters for the first time.”
Despite of good revenue, Google is going through a difficult time as US court ruled that Google holds a monopoly in search and advertising markets, potentially paving the way for significant regulatory action.