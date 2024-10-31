Jennifer Garner channels Jenna Rink in iconic Halloween makeover: WATCH

Jennifer Garner is reviving the iconic Jenna Rink on Halloween 2024!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 30, the Elektra actress made her 16.9 million fans go wow by sharing a cute get ready with me (GRWM) video where she revived her 13 Going On 30’s character.
“Happy 20th Halloween, Jenna Rink,” captioned the Family Switch actress.
Kicking off the exciting makeover with some skincare, Jennifer Garner applied a lip gloss on her lips, followed by her secret behind the youthful glow, a retinol face cream, which she patted into her face.
The beauty icon then brushed some compact powder on her smiling face in the video, which then transformed into the struggle to get that perfect black eyeliner, complemented with a brownish eyeshadow.
Looking at her gorgeousness in the mirror, Garner then applied some blush to give a nice rosy look to her face. The actress then slipped into the multicolored iconic frock that she wore 20 years back in 13 Going On 30.
The Daredevil actress complemented her makeover with a crossbody bag while keeping her short, silky hair open. For the jewelry, she opted for a butterfly necklace that coordinated with her outfit, and studs to accessorize ears.
Wearing off-white socks with two blue strips on it, Garner completed her look with pink sneakers, as she jumped and twirled before stepping out.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner has recently sparked a buzz of curiosity among fans by igniting engagement speculations with longtime boyfriend John Miller.