Justin Bieber lands in trouble after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrest

Justin Bieber, who has been in the headlines since the arrest of his former mentor Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has reportedly dealt a huge blow.
The Baby hitmaker is hit with an overdue 380,000 tax bill a few days after the reports emerged that the 30-yer-old is considering a legal action against his former finance team for mishandling his $300million networth.
As per the official records obtained by the Sun, Justin owes $380,349 tax on his $16.6 million property he bought in Janury 2023.
Half of which should have been paid 12 October and the other half is due on April 10 next year.
The taxes which cover 2022 and 2023 haven’t been paid by the Sorry crooner, who parted ways with his former business managing firm, Tri Star in 2022.
This update comes after it was reported that Justin Bieber is considering legal action against his former managers, who debunked the claims right after.
A well-placed source exclusively revealed that "We're told the argument against suing is that Justin went through a period where he was spending wildly."
However, the representative of the managing firm John Hueston said in a statement, "Justin Bieber is not considering legal action against Tri Star.”
“We did nothing wrong in our brief 18 months of representing him, and he is aware of this,” John said.
He added, "We were not involved in any alleged unpaid property bills."
This new update of Justin Bieber’s life is no less than a setback for the singer, who recently embraced fatherhood after the birth of son, Jack Blues Bieber, who he welcomed with Haily Bieber.
It is pertinent to mention, Combs' arrest for sex trafficking has reportedly overwhelmed the Yummy singer, with sources saying he "wasn’t protected" enough.