"Selena Gomez claps back at Tony Hinchcliffe after ‘garbage’ joke

Selena Gomez didn’t hold back after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe took a jab at Puerto Rico, making a ‘garbage’ joke that many found offensive.
While conversing with Variety, the Only Murder In The Building star shared “strongly disagreed with any comments that were made recently.”
Gomez responded after the comedian compared Puerto Rico to a “floating island of garbage.”
She added, “I definitely want to stand by my people.”
Gomez mentioned, “people can sometimes forget that the one vote can change everything.”
Zoe Saldaña, her Emilia Perez co-star, whose mother is Puerto Rican, also shared her thoughts on Hinchcliffe's remark.
Zoe continued, “It's sad that today, 2024, there’s just so much poverty in character on so many people that we misname as leaders. We have to pick leaders that really represent who we are as human beings.”
Notably, Gomez faced a Hinchcliffe jab after she shared on Instagram that the Single Soon singer dropped off her official election envelope in a mailbox on the way to the premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place in Los Angeles.
'ITS TIME TO GO VOTE!!!' she reminded her more than 58.2 TikTok followers.