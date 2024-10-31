Entertainment

Selena Gomez claps back at Tony Hinchcliffe after 'garbage' joke

Selena Gomez responded after the comedian compared Puerto Rico to a 'floating island of garbage'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
Selena Gomez claps back at Tony Hinchcliffe after ‘garbage’ joke
"Selena Gomez claps back at Tony Hinchcliffe after ‘garbage’ joke

Selena Gomez didn’t hold back after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe took a jab at Puerto Rico, making a ‘garbage’ joke that many found offensive.

While conversing with Variety, the Only Murder In The Building star shared “strongly disagreed with any comments that were made recently.”

Gomez responded after the comedian compared Puerto Rico to a “floating island of garbage.”

She added, “I definitely want to stand by my people.”

Gomez mentioned, “people can sometimes forget that the one vote can change everything.”

Zoe Saldaña, her Emilia Perez co-star, whose mother is Puerto Rican, also shared her thoughts on Hinchcliffe's remark.

Zoe continued, “It's sad that today, 2024, there’s just so much poverty in character on so many people that we misname as leaders. We have to pick leaders that really represent who we are as human beings.”

Notably, Gomez faced a Hinchcliffe jab after she shared on Instagram that the Single Soon singer dropped off her official election envelope in a mailbox on the way to the premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place in Los Angeles.

'ITS TIME TO GO VOTE!!!' she reminded her more than 58.2 TikTok followers.

Sabrina Carpenter turns playboy bunny, Tinker Bell for Halloween at Dallas concert

Sabrina Carpenter turns playboy bunny, Tinker Bell for Halloween at Dallas concert
Spain flooding disaster continues as death toll rises to 95

Spain flooding disaster continues as death toll rises to 95
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’ nearly starred THIS actress before Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’ nearly starred THIS actress before Rani Mukerji
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction

Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction

Entertainment News

Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Tom Brady in shock after Gisele Bündchen starts family with Joaquim Valente
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Taylor Swift’s childhood stage performance wins Travis Kelce’s heart
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Sabrina Carpenter turns playboy bunny, Tinker Bell for Halloween at Dallas concert
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Jennifer Garner channels Jenna Rink in iconic Halloween makeover: WATCH
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Justin Timberlake aims to reconnect with Jessica Biel amid marital woes
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Robert Pattinson lands in Boston for 'The Drama' filming with Zendaya
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Jennifer Aniston joins early voters for US Election 2024
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Sophie Turner reveals ideal life after Joe Jonas divorce
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Kim Kardashian still keeps in touch with ex boyfriend Pete Davidson
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White get engaged, actress flaunts 5-carat diamond ring
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Martha Stewart reveals years of infidelity by her husband
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Top 5 Netflix horror movies to watch on this Halloween