Top 5 spooky characters to channel this Halloween

Halloween is here and so is the time to slip into some iconic horror characters!
The haunting festival brings the best time of the year that lets you channel the spooktacular icons you have saved up in your list throughout the year.
However, if you are among those who still have not figured out what to dress up as this Halloween, we have got you covered.
Top 5 Horror Halloween Characters:
Here’s the list of top 5 horror Halloween characters to bring to life, that will turn this spine-tingling festival into an unforgettable one, for you and everyone.
1- Art the Clown:
If you are someone who loves to scare people out of their wits, this character is for you.
Art the Clown, from the Terrifier franchise is a fictional character known for his sadistic supernatural desires to kill people during Halloween.
This iconic Halloween character will prove to be the perfect choice to terrify people to their core on this haunting fest.
2- Ghostface:
Talking about the horror characters and the famous Ghostface doesn’t make to the list, impossible.
The main antagonist of the Scream franchise, Ghostface, is one of the renowned horror characters that created a buzz among the horror-movie lovers.
Dressing up as this fictional white-masked ghost would surely bring an eerie vibe to your surroundings.
3- Annabelle:
This haunting doll would definitely steal the sleep of many.
Annabelle, which is a character based on true events but is largely fictionalized, first appeared in The Conjuring Universe, and later got her own film.
The creepy Annabelle makeover may be a great option if you’re someone who wants to send chills down people’s spine.
4- Beetlejuice:
A classic character that was brought back to life recently.
Beetlejuice, from the Beetlejuice franchise, is a mischievous ghost, who is listed among only a few protagonist horror characters.
Transforming into this funny yet eerie character will bring an unmatchable vibe to your Halloween this year.
5- Slenderman:
Last but definitely the most spine-chilling character among all.
Slenderman, a fictional character in the movie of the same title, is one of the most haunting characters in the world of horror movies.
Mysteriously making the victims kill themselves, this terrifying character created a wave of panic among the viewers.
Gear up to wrap yourself into the horrifying Slenderman and give a heart-stopping scare to people out there.
The list of some of the most spooky characters comes to an end here, transform into these Halloween scary characters and turn this ghostly festival into an unforgettable experience.