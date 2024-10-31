Sci-Tech

Scientists unlock secrets to regenerate your heart for a healthier tomorrow

Around 3% of the world’s population is affected by heart failure

  • by Web Desk
  October 31, 2024
Scientists unlock secrets to regenerate your heart for a healthier tomorrow
Scientists unlock secrets to regenerate your heart for a healthier tomorrow

Science has made tremendous progress these days in almost every field.

As per The Wall Street Journal, researchers are developing tissue engineering techniques to regenerate heart muscles after a heart attack.

This technique will also help to repair lungs and other organs and might also be capable of reversing the effects of aging.

Peter Schultz, president and chief executive of Scripps Research, a non-profit scientific institution said, that the idea “is really to restore function to the organ such that the quality of life of that person is normalized.”

If this technique works, it turns a 70-year-old heart into a 40 year-old heart.

Around 3% of the world’s population is affected by heart failure, a condition in which heart muscles damage from a heart attack or any other diseases, which leads heart to lose its ability to pump blood.

Scientists are exploring different methods to regenerate the heart. Some are working on stem cell therapy, while others are working to stimulate the proliferation of existing heart muscle cells that survive heart attacks.

Meanwhile, Scripps Research scientists are developing a drug that aims to promote the growth of new heart muscle from surviving heart muscle cells.

With this procedure, this drug targets proteins that promote cell growth and manage the organ size which enables the formation of new cells while preventing proliferation before the heart becomes too large.

Sci-Tech News

Temu eyes European anti-counterfeit group membership to strengthen brand image
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
World's oldest-known tadpole fossils discovered from Argentina: Details
Google hit with higher than world GDP fine in Russia for YouTube restrictions
WhatsApp prepares to introduce channel search function for users
Apple launches new MacBook Pro with M4 Chips, AI features
CEO reveals over 25% of new Google code is generated by AI
Wikipedia faces legal challenge in India, future operations under threat
China's youngest astronaut crew reaches space station in historic mission
UK’s Rolls-Royce SMR, Czech’s CEZ join forces for modular nuclear project
Meta, TikTok face lawsuit in Brazil for not creating protection mechanism
Discover hidden life on Mars with NASA's groundbreaking new study