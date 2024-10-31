Scientists unlock secrets to regenerate your heart for a healthier tomorrow

Science has made tremendous progress these days in almost every field.
As per The Wall Street Journal, researchers are developing tissue engineering techniques to regenerate heart muscles after a heart attack.
This technique will also help to repair lungs and other organs and might also be capable of reversing the effects of aging.
Peter Schultz, president and chief executive of Scripps Research, a non-profit scientific institution said, that the idea “is really to restore function to the organ such that the quality of life of that person is normalized.”
If this technique works, it turns a 70-year-old heart into a 40 year-old heart.
Around 3% of the world’s population is affected by heart failure, a condition in which heart muscles damage from a heart attack or any other diseases, which leads heart to lose its ability to pump blood.
Scientists are exploring different methods to regenerate the heart. Some are working on stem cell therapy, while others are working to stimulate the proliferation of existing heart muscle cells that survive heart attacks.
Meanwhile, Scripps Research scientists are developing a drug that aims to promote the growth of new heart muscle from surviving heart muscle cells.
With this procedure, this drug targets proteins that promote cell growth and manage the organ size which enables the formation of new cells while preventing proliferation before the heart becomes too large.