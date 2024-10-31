Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston joins early voters for US Election 2024

‘The Morning Show’ star Jennifer Aniston has casted her ballot in early voting for the upcoming US election

  October 31, 2024
Jennifer Aniston is one proud voter!

The Friends star, who has been endorsing Democratic nominee for President, Kamala Harris, and candidate for Vice President, Tim Walz, has casted her ballot for the upcoming 2024 US Presidential Election through early voting.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 30, The Morning Show star shared her gorgeous snap after fulfilling her duty as a responsible citizen.

Straight from her cozy living room, the Emmy-winner shared the photo that featured her wearing a black tee that read, “I voted.” With her blonde-dyed hair falling freely on her shoulders, Jennifer Aniston flashed her shirt as she smiled at the camera capturing the moment.

“Hi friends! Today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY,” wrote the actress.

Encouraging fellow voters, she penned, “Please remember that whoever you are and wherever you live, your voice matters. Your VOTE matters.”

Jennifer Aniston, while taking a subtle swipe at former US President Donald Trump, asked the voters to cast their votes mindfully to end the era of “fear, chaos, and the attacks on democracy.”

She urged them to vote for someone who would work towards uniting the country and the common benefits of people, and not for someone who would just threaten to divide it.

“I very proudly voted for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” wrote the actress.

To note, the 2024 US Election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

