Jos Buttler signs one-year contract extension with ECB

Jos Buttler joins Test captain Ben Stokes in staying with the ECB until autumn 2026

  • October 31, 2024
Jos Buttler agrees to one-year contract extension with ECB

Jos Buttler has agreed to extend his contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for an additional year on Thursday, October 31.

As per BBC Sports, he is currently the white ball captain and is already in the second year of his existing two-year-contract.

Rob Key, director of England men's cricket said in a statement, noting, "The strength and depth of talent across England men's red and white-ball cricket is clear in the quality of players who are centrally contracted.”

The statement added, “Both our captains have signed two-year central contracts that showcase the commitment of all the players to prioritise playing for their country."

With the extension, the 34-year-old now joins Test captain Ben Stokes in staying with the ECB until autumn 2026.

There are twenty nine players on central contract. Fast bowler Gus Atkinson has extended his contract by a further year until 2026, while spinner Jack Leach and white ball seamer Reece Topley have agreed new deals of one year each.

Meanwhile, All-rounder Jacob Bethell and seamers Josh Hull and John Turner have signed development contracts.

Moreover, the players, include James Anderson, Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan have announced their retirements.

While, Ben Foakes and Ollie Robinson have lost their deals.

