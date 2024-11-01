Sports

Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United

Ruben Amorim might replace Erik ten Hag as a manager in Manchester United

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
Erik ten Hag's emotional reaction to getting fired by Manchester United has finally been revealed.

Last week, the renowned football club slacked Erik and appointed Ruud van Nistelrooy as the interim manager.

Ruud shared that he has spoked to the former manager after his dismissal and seemingly he was “hurt” and “disappointed.”

The former United striker told reporters on Thursday, “I've seen him Monday here and I've spoken to him yesterday before the game. Obviously, [he is] very disappointed and touched because he really cared for the club.”

He added, "I said also yesterday, in the first conversation we had for me to come back to the club with him I really felt that he cared and loved the club and wanted to bring this club forward and that's why we connected.”

As per Telegraph Sport, United agreed to pay 12 million euros (£10.05 million) compensation to Sporting to release clause in Amorim’s contract.

"That’s why he's also hurt that he had to leave but also proud of his achievements here with the two cups and obviously the history that he's leaving with that,” Ruud concluded.

Moreover, the current interim manager has also expressed his wish to remain in the club after final decision is made.

