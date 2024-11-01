Crown Princess Mette-Marit shares another disappointing news amid lung cancer

Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been advised by the Norwegian royal palace to take a major step amid her chronic lung disease battle.
The 51-year old royal family member was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, a deadly lung condition that damages lung tissue, in 2018.
She took sick leave and break from royal duties after starting a new treatment on October, 23, 2024.
The Norwegian royal palace made an official announcement on Thursday that Princess will be extending her sick leave until November 5, 2024.
"Due to side effects of the medicines the Crown Princess must take for her chronic lung disease, the sick leave has been extended, initially until 5 November. Program items during the period will be cancelled or postponed,” the official statement read.
Notably, Mette-Marit was last seen publicly with husband Crown Prince Haakon on October 21. The couple marked the 25th anniversary of the Nordic countries' joint embassy facility in Berlin.
Her extended sick leave comes after a famous scandal involving her son, Marius Borg Høiby.
Mette-Marit’s son Marius admitted assaulting his “girlfriend” after his arrest in August.
The Crown Prince and Crown Princess are also parents to Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 20, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 18.