Royal

Crown Princess Mette-Marit shares another disappointing news amid lung cancer

The Norwegian royal was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024


Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been advised by the Norwegian royal palace to take a major step amid her chronic lung disease battle.

The 51-year old royal family member was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, a deadly lung condition that damages lung tissue, in 2018.

She took sick leave and break from royal duties after starting a new treatment on October, 23, 2024.

The Norwegian royal palace made an official announcement on Thursday that Princess will be extending her sick leave until November 5, 2024.

"Due to side effects of the medicines the Crown Princess must take for her chronic lung disease, the sick leave has been extended, initially until 5 November. Program items during the period will be cancelled or postponed,” the official statement read.

Notably, Mette-Marit was last seen publicly with husband Crown Prince Haakon on October 21. The couple marked the 25th anniversary of the Nordic countries' joint embassy facility in Berlin.

Her extended sick leave comes after a famous scandal involving her son, Marius Borg Høiby.

Mette-Marit’s son Marius admitted assaulting his “girlfriend” after his arrest in August.

The Crown Prince and Crown Princess are also parents to Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 20, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 18.

Kareena Kapoor celebrates Halloween with husband Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor celebrates Halloween with husband Saif Ali Khan

Crown Princess Mette-Marit shares another disappointing news amid lung cancer

Crown Princess Mette-Marit shares another disappointing news amid lung cancer
OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT with new search function

OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT with new search function
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link

King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link

Royal News

King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Princess Eugenie lands in serious trouble over Harry, Meghan friendship
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Duchess Sophie marks Halloween with heart winning gesture
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Queen Mary returns to Australia for solo holiday without King Frederik
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Prince William moves viewers with heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Deadline Day for Prince Andrew as King Charles orders security cut at Royal Lodge
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Prince William's ITV documentary challenges Prince Harry's perceptions
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Prince Harry speaks out on 'disrespectful' encounter with King Charles
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
King Charles plans MAJOR on-screen appearance as health concerns intensify
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Prince William responds to recent criticism with powerful statement
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Meghan Markle agrees for Lilibet, Archie to meet King Charles after 'shrewd move'
King Charles milestone birthday holds a surprising Taylor Swift link
Inside Prince Leka’s daughter Geraldine’s ‘Frozen-themed’ birthday bash