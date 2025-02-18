Royal

Meghan Markle makes surprising announcement after reuniting with Harry

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle gives personal life update after Prince Harry's Invictus Games 2025

  • February 18, 2025

Prince Harry became Meghan Markle's biggest cheerleader as she made surprising announcement.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has finally reunited with her husband after brief separation turned to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a delightful life update with her followers.

Just days before the release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the mom-of-two posted a video from her Montecito mansion to reveal that she has renamed her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard to "As Ever." 

The video was accompanied by a heartfelt statement from the duchess, which read, "Some of you may have heard whispers about what I’ve been creating. In two weeks, my series on @netflix launches — but there’s something else I’ve been working on."

She went on to share, "I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into. ‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always’."

The former Suits actress further noted, "If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me. "

"This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday," she added.

Meghan concluded her statement noting, "I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating. Sending lots of love…"

Meghan Markle's refreshing life update comes shortly after her beloved husband reunited with her in the US after concluding his 10-day sports event Invictus Games in Canada, where the duchess accompanied him during first five days.

She came back home earlier than Harry to take care of their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

