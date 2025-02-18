Royal

Princess Iman new born Princess Amina meets fellow Royals

Jordan Crown Prince Hussein’s sister, Princess Iman has welcomed first baby with husband Jameel

  • February 18, 2025

Princess Iman new born Princess Amina meets fellow Royals 


Princess Amina, the newest member of the Jordan Royal family was introduced by Queen Rania over the weekend.

As reported by Hello!, the queen turned to her Instagram on Monday to share the touching moments of Princess Amina meeting the Royal Family for the first time.

The footage showed the queen’s husband, King Abdullah II, sweetly gazing at his newborn granddaughter, who was sleeping in her cot.

Princess Iman’s younger sister, Princess Salma appeared quite emotional as she waves at her niece at the maternity hospital.

The Queen of Jordan shared the video with the caption, "Sweet Amina with the family."

Princess Amina birth was announced on Sunday, February 16, just six months after Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their little girl, Princess Iman, who is named after her aunt.

The video also showed the heartfelt moment of the six-month old  Royal meeting her baby cousin, Amina.

Furthermore, the new father, Jameel is seen standing next to his brother-in-law with both the men holding their daughters in their arms.

Notably, Crown Prince Hussain also shared a heartwarming post on his personal Instagram with a carousal of snaps, as he wrote, "Welcome to the family, Amina! May you be a source of joy for your parents and a loving sister and a loving sister and lifelong companion to my daughter."

