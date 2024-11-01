Selena Gomez turns caretaker for sick boyfriend Benny Blanco: WATCH

Selena Gomez is one adorable caretaker for boyfriend Benny Blanco!
The lovebirds, who have been dating since mid-2023 and confirmed their relationship last year in December, never let go of any chance to display their love for each other.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, October 31, Selena Gomez shared an adorable clip where she can be seen taking care of her record producer boyfriend as he suffers from COVID.
Massaging in a balm on her lover’s foot, the Emilia Pérez actress smiling put on a sock as Benny Blanco rested on the soft and comfy bed.
“When baby gets Covid…” wrote Gomez as a caption to the story.
Gomez’s sweet gesture was enough to prove her commitment of staying through thick and thin with the Lace It producer.
Earlier this week, the Rare Beauty founder and Blanco shared their Halloween snaps where they channeled Alice in Wonderland.
“Curiouser and curiouser,” captioned the singer.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Selena Gomez recently hosted the annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit event for the second year in Los Angeles.
Furthermore, the actress was recently starred in American mystery comedy-drama TV series, Only Murders in the Building, and a French musical crime comedy film, Emilia Pérez.