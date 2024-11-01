Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter follows Kylie, Kendall Jenner's lead for Halloween

Sabrina Carpenter channeled Hilary Duff's ‘Lizzie McGuire’ look for Halloween after ‘Short n’ Spooky’ concert

  November 01, 2024


Sabrina Carpenter follows Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner's footsteps for Halloween!

The Espresso singer channeled Lizzie McGuire for Halloween just like Kylie and Kendall.

Carpenter posted a TikTok of herself on Thursday, October 31, in which she recreated Hilary Duff's igloo dress scene from her 2003 film The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

The singer recreated the scene of Lizzie where she try out different outfits, including a large igloo-style dress complete with hood and cuffs.

In the clip, Carpenter struck poses to the song, Supermodel by Taylor Dayne, that was played in the movie.

“Sneaky brown noser with a hidden agenda ;),” she wrote alongside the video, referencing a famous line of the film.

Prior to this, the Jenner sisters shared their joint Halloween costume on Instagram, also paying homage to the Disney movie.

"This is what dreams are made of," Kylie penned alongside the fun clip.

Carpenter’s igloo costume comes after she her Short n’ Sweet stop in Dallas on October 30, where she dazzled as Tinker Bell and Sandy Olsson from Grease.

She dressed up in a Playboy Bunny costume, which is unusual of her Victoria’s Secret bodysuits that she wears onstage.

