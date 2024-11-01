Elena Rybakina chooses Goran Ivanisevic as her coach for next season

Professional tennis star, Elena Rybakina has named fellow former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic as her coach for the upcoming season.
She won her first Grand Slam title under the leadership of Stefano Vukov at Wimbledon, as pr BBC Sports.
Rybakina said in a statement, noting, "I think he's a great champion and he has so much experience. I'm really looking forward to start."
The world number five went on to share, It's something new for me. I've been with one coach for a long time. I want to learn.”
She added, “I’m really happy and we will see what we can do together.”
Ivanisevic has previously coached Novak Djokovic for six seasons.
He helped Djokovic win 12 of his 24 major titles, and also guided Marin Cilic to victory in the US Open in 2014.
Rybakina has won eight titles on the WTA Tour, including two WTA 1000 titles, at the 2023 Indian Wells Open and the 2023 Italian Open.
Moreover, she will now compete at the season-ending WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia.
Rybakina will face Jasmine Paolini in her first pool match on Saturday.