Hrithik Roshan, girlfriend Saba Azad set major relationship goals during romantic outing

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan did not hold back in sharing a beautiful moment with girlfriend Saba Azad on her birthday.
In a heartfelt post on Instagram this Friday, the Fighter actor posted dreamy snapshots, showcasing just how truly smitten he is.
Alongside the heartfelt carousel, the superstar captioned, “Happy Birthday, Sa. Thank you for you. 1.11.2024.”
The first shot showcased the couple posing for a casual selfie on the street in relaxed, stylish fits.
While the next click saw the singer happily posing with a giant croissant in her hand, with the actor by her side, sharing in the joy.
Next up, the duo then goofily posed with some socks in their hand, both flashing big smiles into the camera.
Another photo captured them riding bicycles against a beautiful scenic backdrop, followed by a romantic one under the tree.
One sweet picture captured Saba hugging the Vikram Vedha star from behind as they share a candid moment together.
They were also seen sitting by the street, savouring ice cream and sharing a cosy dinner date, making most of every moment.
Further, Hrithik included a playful shot of his ladylove in the carousel with her eyes closed.
The entire photo carousel was irresistibly adorable, proving just how head-over heels Hrithik Roshan is for Saba Azad.