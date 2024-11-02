Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to face more public scrutiny in near future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed up for a whole new level of public scrutiny with new move.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in the headlines recently for parting ways "professionally" as part of a new PR strategy, in which they decided to follow their individual leads.
Therefore, Harry made a string of solo appearances in New York, London and then South Africa for the causes close to duke's heart, while the duchess attended two major events to her own interests.
However, as per a PR expert, this bold career move is going to be rather challenging for the couple, who has marked a trajectory as Sussex brand.
The founder and director of Atticism, Renae Smith, told Express.co.uk shared her two cents on the short term consequences and long term benefits of the couple's new career approach.
She said, "I think their decision to pursue individual brands could indeed work in their favour over the long term, although it’s bound to spark a fair amount of public speculation in the short term."
"From a PR perspective, this shift might allow each of them to create distinct brands that better reflect their different priorities and resonate more coherently with their individual audiences," she added.
She further explained, "Public perception will be a critical factor in this shift, and I anticipate they’ll both face a lot of scrutiny in the near term."
"However, this approach could also offer them the pivot they need to build long-term, sustainable brands with real impact—brands that are more precise and authentic, which today’s audiences tend to respond to," added Renae.
This post comes a few days after well-placed sources revealed how Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to spend more time with the family on Thanksgiving to debunk the rumours surrounding their relationship.