Lana Condor ties knot with longtime beau Anthony De La Torre after 9 year romance

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre are officially husband and wife!
The To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress and actor-musician exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony atop the Malibu mountains in October.
“We wanted it to feel timeless and airy, whimsical and natural,” Lana says of her wedding in Vogue cover story.
She went on to share, “We wanted to lean into the Spanish feel of the venue and play with color in a way that felt appropriate for a fall wedding, while maintaining the classic, romantic vibes that are typically found at a wedding, and also making it feel like it could be any season.”
Condor also expressed about how their recent days feel as a married couple.
“The entire weekend could not have gone better. We are so filled with love and gratitude for each other and also for all of our incredible guests who came from far and wide to join us in the celebrations,” she said.
Condor further added, “This weekend will forever go down as the happiest weekend of our lives.”
Lana Condor and Anthony De La met at an Emmys party in 2015 and have been inseparable ever since.
The loved-up couple got engaged in December of 2021.