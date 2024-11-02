Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him

Ryan Reynolds proves Martha Stewart wrong with witty response!
The Deadpool & Wolverine star clapped back at Stewart's viral statement about him being "not so funny" in real life as he is on-screen.
“I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once,” Reynolds wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, November 2.
He further added, "The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so.”
Stewart made the statement during her Rent-Free appearance, where she was asked which celebrities she thought as the most fun to hang out with.
“He’s probably on the list just ‘cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face — Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those?” she said.
Stewart further added, “And you want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious. He's a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny.”
The American TV personality also added that she might get into a trouble after her claim about Reynolds.
“Maybe he can get to be funny again ... I’m going to get in trouble. he’s my neighbor.”
Martha Stewart’s life-based documentary is currently streaming on Netflix.