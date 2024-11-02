Sports

Sahibzada Farhan expresses confidence in Rizwan's leadership ahead of Australia tour

Mohammad Rizwan was appointed as the new white-ball captain on October 27, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 02, 2024
Sahibzada Farhan expresses confidence in Rizwans leadership ahead of Australia tour
Sahibzada Farhan expresses confidence in Rizwan's leadership ahead of Australia tour

Pakistan's top batsman, Sahibzada Farhan recently expressed confidence on Mohammad Rizwan’s appointment as the new white-ball captain.

As per Geo Super, during the media interaction at the training camp, Farhan said, "Rizwan has been my captain before, so playing under him won't be difficult.”

The player expressed his optimism, saying, “He will turn out to be a good captain for Pakistan. He is a fighter, whether in club matches or international games - his style remains the same.”

"We have toured Australia before and played One-Day matches there, so I am familiar with the conditions," Farhan added.

The 28-year-old further expressed, “I’ll be ready to play wherever I'm needed, but I hope to get a chance to play in the same position I play in domestic matches.”

"There's always pressure in international cricket, but one or two matches aren't enough to judge a player's career. In my opinion, it's essential to give players a fair chance, like five or six matches, to prove themselves, Farhan concluded.

Wicket-keeper batter Rizwan was appointed as the new white-ball captain on Sunday, October 27.

Rizwan now became the 31st captain of the Pakistan team.

As per PCB’s press release, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has been named the vice-captain for the white ball teams.

Rizwan is set to start his tenure with a tour of Australia that includes three ODIs and three T20Is.

Comet A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS may never return to inner solar system

Comet A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS may never return to inner solar system
Sahibzada Farhan expresses confidence in Rizwan's leadership ahead of Australia tour

Sahibzada Farhan expresses confidence in Rizwan's leadership ahead of Australia tour
Princess Kate gears up for 'special' return amidst family excitement

Princess Kate gears up for 'special' return amidst family excitement
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him

Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him

Sports News

Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Shan Masood supports Babar Azam's comeback journey
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Rishabh Pant makes history with remarkable feat in third Test against New Zealand
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Virat Kohli gets slammed by Sanjay Manjrekar over RCB captaincy speculations
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Elena Rybakina chooses Goran Ivanisevic as her coach for next season
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Manchester United appoints Ruben Amorim as new head coach
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Carlos Alcaraz lauds Ugo Humbert after shock exit from Paris Masters
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Ronaldo shares inspiring message for fans ahead of SPL clash with Al Hilal
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Spanish Football Federation cancels matches in Valencia due to severe flooding
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Jos Buttler signs one-year contract extension with ECB
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Alcaraz receives support on ‘realistic’ response to Sinner’s money claims
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Manchester United offers 10 million euro to Sporting for Ruben Amorim