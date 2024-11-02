Sahibzada Farhan expresses confidence in Rizwan's leadership ahead of Australia tour

Pakistan's top batsman, Sahibzada Farhan recently expressed confidence on Mohammad Rizwan’s appointment as the new white-ball captain.
As per Geo Super, during the media interaction at the training camp, Farhan said, "Rizwan has been my captain before, so playing under him won't be difficult.”
The player expressed his optimism, saying, “He will turn out to be a good captain for Pakistan. He is a fighter, whether in club matches or international games - his style remains the same.”
"We have toured Australia before and played One-Day matches there, so I am familiar with the conditions," Farhan added.
The 28-year-old further expressed, “I’ll be ready to play wherever I'm needed, but I hope to get a chance to play in the same position I play in domestic matches.”
"There's always pressure in international cricket, but one or two matches aren't enough to judge a player's career. In my opinion, it's essential to give players a fair chance, like five or six matches, to prove themselves, Farhan concluded.
Wicket-keeper batter Rizwan was appointed as the new white-ball captain on Sunday, October 27.
Rizwan now became the 31st captain of the Pakistan team.
As per PCB’s press release, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has been named the vice-captain for the white ball teams.
Rizwan is set to start his tenure with a tour of Australia that includes three ODIs and three T20Is.