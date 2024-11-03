Roy Keane blasts Manchester United squad for letting down Erik ten Hag

Former Irish footballer Roy Keane recently slammed Manchester United players for their lack of efforts for Erik ten Hag.
As per BBC Sports, Manchester United dismissed manager Erik after the team’s poor start to the season.
Later, Manchester United has appointed Ruben Amorim as their new head coach.
Speaking to Sky News, Roy said, “Disappointed, you always are. It's a new start, new manager coming in in a couple of weeks. You always wish him well.”
He added, “It's a big challenge for him trying to get United back competing at the top of the table. It's a big ask, you wish him well.”
The former coach continued, “But you always have sympathy for a manager losing his job and ultimately I think, whatever [you think] about the board, the players let him [Erik ten Hag] down by their efforts and not being good enough.”
Roy further elaborated, “The challenge will be, of course, getting players in. We make the point about there's a few players in the United team in big positions who can't run, right, which is a big problem. But they also have players who don't want to run.”
He believes that Amorim has to face huge difficulty in changing the mentality of the United squad and he hints that he could face the same problems as Erik.
The 53-year-old concluded, “Or when they do run they don't run hard enough, or run fast enough or long enough, so he's got to get that in the dressing room, that mentality - and the players who aren't doing it, you have to try move them on, which is difficult because they're on long-term contracts.”
With the appointment, Amorim has now become the sixth permanent manager of the club since Sir Alex Ferguson.
The 39-year-old is set to join Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon on Monday, November 11.