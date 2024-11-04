Entertainment

Chris Martin recovers after dramatic stage fall during Coldplay's Australia show

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour will conclude at London's Wembley Stadium in September 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024


Chris Martin made a swift recovery after falling onstage during Coldplay’s concert in Melbourne, Australia.

During a hit show on Sunday, November 3, 2024, the band’s lead singer fell through an open trapdoor on stage, as seen in several viral videos.

In a clip, posted on X (formerly Twitter), Chris was spotted taking with fans as he walked backwards. After a few steps he fell into the trap door, and the concertgoers can be heard gasping.

Chris composed himself fast and said into the mic, "That wasn't planned. Thank you for catching me so much. Thank you guys, holy s***, that was a YouTube moment."

The shared clip had a caption, "The moment Chris Martin fell through a trapdoor right in front of me at the #Coldplay concert tonight."

Coldplay took to Instagram and expressed gratitude for supportive fan-base, “Thank you Melbourne (heart emojis) we won’t ever forget these incredible four nights.”

A fan commented under the post, “poor practice by staging company and stage hands on show. Should've had tape around the edges to try and minimize the fall potential (was the same at olivia rodrigo).”

Another wrote, “Why do stages have trap doors in the middle of them? Smh”

“Luckily he’s okay. A remarkable Human Being,” a third noted.

Last month, renowned singer Olivia Rodrigo fell into a small opening on the stage during her concert at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Jennifer Lopez radiates pure glamour in latest photoshoot: SEE

Jennifer Lopez radiates pure glamour in latest photoshoot: SEE
Queen Camilla takes on key role to fight growing issue of domestic abuse

Queen Camilla takes on key role to fight growing issue of domestic abuse

Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints

Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17

Entertainment News

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Jennifer Lopez radiates pure glamour in latest photoshoot: SEE
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson grace red carpet with 'Red One' cast in Berlin
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
James Van Der Beek of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ discloses colorectal cancer battle
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Khloe Kardashian crafts touching birthday note for ‘heartbeat’ Kendall Jenner
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Blake Lively pens tribute to Baz Luhrmann, Simone Leigh for LACMA honors
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Sean 'Diddy' Combs demands gag order amid jury witness's false claim
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Hailey Bieber pens sweet wish for Kendall Jenner on her 29th birthday
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Olivia Rodrigo shares quick hack to spot ‘red flags’
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney, Kris Jenner ring in Kendall’s birthday with sweet tributes
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Hugh Jackman sides with Martha Stewart in Ryan Reynolds feud
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Taylor Swift fulfills years-long promise to young fan Eloise
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Robin Wright addresses long-standing backlash to her 'Forrest Gump' character