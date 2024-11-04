Chris Martin recovers after dramatic stage fall during Coldplay's Australia show

Chris Martin made a swift recovery after falling onstage during Coldplay’s concert in Melbourne, Australia.
During a hit show on Sunday, November 3, 2024, the band’s lead singer fell through an open trapdoor on stage, as seen in several viral videos.
In a clip, posted on X (formerly Twitter), Chris was spotted taking with fans as he walked backwards. After a few steps he fell into the trap door, and the concertgoers can be heard gasping.
Chris composed himself fast and said into the mic, "That wasn't planned. Thank you for catching me so much. Thank you guys, holy s***, that was a YouTube moment."
The shared clip had a caption, "The moment Chris Martin fell through a trapdoor right in front of me at the #Coldplay concert tonight."
Coldplay took to Instagram and expressed gratitude for supportive fan-base, “Thank you Melbourne (heart emojis) we won’t ever forget these incredible four nights.”
A fan commented under the post, “poor practice by staging company and stage hands on show. Should've had tape around the edges to try and minimize the fall potential (was the same at olivia rodrigo).”
Another wrote, “Why do stages have trap doors in the middle of them? Smh”
“Luckily he’s okay. A remarkable Human Being,” a third noted.
Last month, renowned singer Olivia Rodrigo fell into a small opening on the stage during her concert at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.