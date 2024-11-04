Ben Affleck shares cryptic response on Jennifer Lopez amid divorce drama

Ben Affleck surprised fans with a brief but telling three-word response for Jennifer Lopez.
While conversing with Entertainment Tonight, the Gone Girl star shared that 'Jennifer is spectacular' in the role of Judy Robles in the sports drama film Unstoppable.
Affleck was invited to the interview alongside friend and Artists Equity production partner Matt Damon, 54 and Cillian Murphy, 48, who stars in another movie the production company is releasing, titled Small Things Like These.
“Unstoppable is a very different movie than this but in a way it's similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists,” the Deep Water actor said.
He added, “Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel, and Bobby Cannavale - all were really passionate about this film.”
The two-time Oscar Winner shared that the upcoming movie “is another example of” the kind of films that he and Damon are “really really proud of,” and “believed in the right people” in collaborating with.
However, Unstoppable helmed by William Goldenberg, will be released in theaters on December 6, 2024.
The star-studded cast included Lopez, Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Don Cheadle.
Notably, the response came amid their ongoing divorce, filed on August 20, 2024, after months of speculation around their relationship.
J.Lo filed the divorce on the two-year anniversary of their nuptials at Affleck's estate outside of Savannah, Georgia on August 20, 2022.