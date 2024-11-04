Taylor Swift fans slam Scott Borchetta’s tribute to singer: ‘Fraud’

Taylor Swift fans are taking swipe at “fraud” Scott Borchetta over his tribute to the singer!
Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, November 2, Borchetta, who is the founder and CEO of Big Machine Label Group and signed Swift as the company’s first artist, shared a throwback snap with a long tribute to the Cruel Summer songstress.
“It was 20 years ago today… a Beatles reference may not be too far off the mark. Today marks the 20th anniversary of my first meeting with Taylor. A day that changed both of our lives,” he wrote.
The record executive continued, “This photo was taken two nights later at the Bluebird Cafe. You see the back of my head, bottom left, T, and then Andrea across the room. Always proud of the art and the work she did while we were together… and just as proud of her now. Keep crushing it.”
Slamming him over the tribute, Swifties called out Borchetta over the past feud with Taylor Swift.
“This is so ridiculous. attention seeker behavior. Fraud,” fumed one of the Swifties in her post.
Another shared, “This is the definition of gaslighting,” while one more posted, “Stay away from her please.”
One more added, “Scooter Braun liking the post is hilarious.”
The tribute came nearly five years after Taylor Swift accused Scott Borchetta of selling her master recordings to Scooter Braun without her consent and approval in 2019.
In July 2019, Swift turned to Tumblr and reacted to the news that Scooter Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings, had acquired Borchetta’s Big Machine Records, which was the singer’s former label, for $300 million.
This made the Grammy winner lose ownership of all the master recordings of her six multiplatinum albums, Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), and Reputation (2017).
Just a month after the incident, Swift revealed her plans to re-record all the albums to own her music.
The Eras Tour starlet has re-recorded four of the six albums since then with Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021, and in 2023, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version).
With the latest hint during a recent Eras Tour concert, fans are speculating that the songstress will soon release the Reputation and Taylor Swift’s Taylor Versions.