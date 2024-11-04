Liam Payne funeral: A-list stars line up to honor late One Direction star

Liam Payne will be laid to rest next week and the funeral is expected to draw a star-studded crowd, with numerous A-list stars lined up to pay tribute to the late One Direction star after his tragic death.
"Liam's funeral is going to be packed with A-listers as he was so well-loved in the showbiz community, and so many of them are so sad about his tragic death,” a source told RadarOnline.
They further added, "His family want to keep his farewell low-key and respectful, as it's what Liam would have wanted as he was so down to earth.
"But there are going to be a series of song tributes from some very big acts as he loved singing and making music until the end,” the insider concluded.
The singer’s body is expected to be flown back to the U.K. later this week after Argentinian authorities complete their investigation and necessary paperwork.
On October 16, Liam Payne tragically fell from the balcony of his room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel and instantly died.
Days before his death, Payne attended his former One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan’s concert in Argentina with girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.
The last rites of the singer will be held in his home city of Wolverhampton.