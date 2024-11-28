Disney shares delightful update ahead of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ release

Disney has a huge announcement to make ahead of the release of highly-anticipated film Mufasa: The Lion King.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, November 27, the Walt Disney Pictures shared two adorable posters of the upcoming American musical drama film and announced that the tickets of the eagerly awaited movie are up for grabs, delighting the fans.
“It’s time I tell you a story...” read the caption.
Announcing about the tickets, the post further stated, “Tickets are now on sale for #Mufasa: The Lion King, only in theaters December 20.”
The animated film, which will take fans on a nostalgic yet thrilling ride, is both a prequel and sequel to the 2019 remake of the superhit 1994 movie The Lion King.
“Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny,” read Mufasa: The Lion King storyline on IMDB.
Expressing their excitement and anticipation for the film, fans immediately made their way to the comments.
While one expressed, “I can’t handle how cute this is. Counting down the days!” another wrote, “Hakuna Matata.”
“We really getting all the good movies! moana 2 , mufasa , lilo & stitch. i'm here for EVERYTHING,” a third rejoiced.
Mufasa: The Lion King is slated to release on December 20, 2024.