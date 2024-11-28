Entertainment

Taylor Swift face ‘major strain in relationship’ with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift gets 'appalled' by her boyfriend Travis Kelce's new remarks

  • by Web Desk
  • November 28, 2024
Taylor Swift face ‘major strain in relationship’ with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift face ‘major strain in relationship’ with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has faced a “major strain in relationship” with Travis Kelce ahead of her 35th birthday next month.

The NFL player has seemingly found himself in the bad books of the pop star with his latest remarks.

During an episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, he got candid about private life.

Travis gave a tip to his brother to spice things up in relationship, “I will personally mention that I have no idea what that’s [like]. Try role play one night, you know, see if she's up for that."

The Kansas City Chiefs player added, "Go to Spencer's novelty and sex-toy store and get some f**king sex stuff, man. Get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic. Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame."

A source told Radar Online that Taylor was “appalled” by her boyfriend’s remarks.

“Tay-tay isn't best pleased with her beau's attempt at comforting his fans.Word is, she was appalled by his comments. She was already tiring of his potty mouth, and now this. There's no doubt it's caused major strain in the relationship," the insider noted.

The tipster continued, "It's a terrible look for Taylor, whose brand is built on her being squeaky-clean and empowered. The feeling is that Taylor needs to take a look at this guy and ask herself, is he worth staining your reputation and losing your incredible fans over?"

Taylor Swift will celebrate her birthday on December 13, 2024.

Kodak pauses film production to upgrade factory and meet growing demand

Kodak pauses film production to upgrade factory and meet growing demand
Sophie, Edward's journey seen as blueprint for Harry, Meghan's royal comeback

Sophie, Edward's journey seen as blueprint for Harry, Meghan's royal comeback
Saba Qamar to star in Shahzeb Khanzada's writing debut 'Case No 9’

Saba Qamar to star in Shahzeb Khanzada's writing debut 'Case No 9’
Meet Xochitl Gomez: Marvel star who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ crown

Meet Xochitl Gomez: Marvel star who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ crown
Meet Xochitl Gomez: Marvel star who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ crown
Meet Xochitl Gomez: Marvel star who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ crown
Charli XCX under fire for 'promoting smoking' to young fans: ‘nasty and British’
Charli XCX under fire for 'promoting smoking' to young fans: ‘nasty and British’
Sofía Vergara celebrates 'island Thanksgiving' with family in Colombia 
Sofía Vergara celebrates 'island Thanksgiving' with family in Colombia 
Beyoncé addresses rumors surrounding upcoming world tour
Beyoncé addresses rumors surrounding upcoming world tour
Tulisa Contostavlos addresses ‘I'm A Celebrity’ fans ‘nepo baby’ trolls?
Tulisa Contostavlos addresses ‘I'm A Celebrity’ fans ‘nepo baby’ trolls?
Taylor Swift fans make Billboard apologize for Kanye West's 'famous' fiasco
Taylor Swift fans make Billboard apologize for Kanye West's 'famous' fiasco
Kanye West makes daughters North, Chicago race in new music video
Kanye West makes daughters North, Chicago race in new music video
Travis Kelce makes heartfelt confession about Taylor swift: ‘Where I fell in love...’
Travis Kelce makes heartfelt confession about Taylor swift: ‘Where I fell in love...’
Taylor Swift tries cheeky tactics to avoid Travis Kelce breakup?
Taylor Swift tries cheeky tactics to avoid Travis Kelce breakup?
Top 10 Thanksgiving movies for an unforgettable family holiday
Top 10 Thanksgiving movies for an unforgettable family holiday
Disney shares delightful update ahead of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ release
Disney shares delightful update ahead of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ release
Brad Pitt blasts Angelina Jolie with shocking claim after losing winery feud
Brad Pitt blasts Angelina Jolie with shocking claim after losing winery feud