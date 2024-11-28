Taylor Swift face ‘major strain in relationship’ with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has faced a “major strain in relationship” with Travis Kelce ahead of her 35th birthday next month.
The NFL player has seemingly found himself in the bad books of the pop star with his latest remarks.
During an episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, he got candid about private life.
Travis gave a tip to his brother to spice things up in relationship, “I will personally mention that I have no idea what that’s [like]. Try role play one night, you know, see if she's up for that."
The Kansas City Chiefs player added, "Go to Spencer's novelty and sex-toy store and get some f**king sex stuff, man. Get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic. Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame."
A source told Radar Online that Taylor was “appalled” by her boyfriend’s remarks.
“Tay-tay isn't best pleased with her beau's attempt at comforting his fans.Word is, she was appalled by his comments. She was already tiring of his potty mouth, and now this. There's no doubt it's caused major strain in the relationship," the insider noted.
The tipster continued, "It's a terrible look for Taylor, whose brand is built on her being squeaky-clean and empowered. The feeling is that Taylor needs to take a look at this guy and ask herself, is he worth staining your reputation and losing your incredible fans over?"
Taylor Swift will celebrate her birthday on December 13, 2024.