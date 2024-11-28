Entertainment

Taylor Swift fans make Billboard apologize for Kanye West's 'famous' fiasco

Billboard issues a formal apology to Taylor Swift after labelling singer one of the biggest pop stars, a day prior

  • by Web Desk
  • November 28, 2024
Taylor Swift fans make Billboard apologize for Kanye West's 'famous' fiasco

Taylor Swift’s fans had made Billboard issue a formal apology after they included a naked waxwork figure of the artist in the second greatest pop star of the 21st century video.

The waxwork figure resembled the 2016 music video of Kanye West’s controversial song Famous, which featured the lyric: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b**** famous.

An insider told HollywoodLife.com at the time, “Taylor is furious after seeing Kanye’s video. She feels like she’s been assaulted.”

Swifties called out Billboard for such a “low life move” on social media shortly after it posted the clip.

A user wrote on X, “what a low life move from Billboard i cannot believe it. Is anitern running such a huge organisation ?”

Another penned, “kay, Billboard‘s intention was to recap everything that happened in her entire career, i get that. But was it really necessary to include THAT scene? Just nasty, disrespectful and unprofessional. #BillboardIsOverParty”

After extreme criticism and trolls on Thursday, Billboard issued an apology.

The statement read, “We are deeply sorry to Taylor Swift and all of our readers and viewers that in a video celebrating Swift’s achievements, we included a clip that falsely depicted her. We have removed the clip from our video and sincerely regret the harm we caused with this error.”

Taylor has not made any remarks yet about the apology.

