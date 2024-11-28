Prince Harry escapes huge embarrassment ahead of documentary release

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have managed to avoid major embarrassment days before the German documentary gets released.
The Duke of Sussex’s bombshell documentary, Harry – The Lost Prince, which is set to release in just a few days, will not make it to the UK screens as German broadcasting network has shared huge update.
On Thursday, November 28, Express reported that ZDF Network, which will be airing the documentary on December 3, 2024, at 8:15 p.m. announced that Harry - The Lost Prince will not be available for the UK audience as it can not be watched outside Germany due to legal reasons.
This huge update saved the father-of-two from facing embarrassment in his home country.
"Access from abroad is not possible due to legal restrictions,” told the Network, revealing that the show, which will exclusively air in Germany, will also be available on their app.
The bombshell documentary is set to offer a fresh look on what role Harry and Meghan had in the British Monarchy.
Additionally, it will also provide insights into public opinion about the couple.
It is worth noting that the production of this German documentary does not include any involvement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and features interview of the people who were close to the couple.