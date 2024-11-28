Entertainment

Travis Kelce makes heartfelt confession about Taylor swift: ‘Where I fell in love...’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirmed their budding romance in September 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • November 28, 2024
Travis Kelce is also a Swiftie!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has revealed his love for one Taylor Swift song that is not one of her most popular hits.

During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis shared that his favorite Taylor song is Death By a Thousand Cuts from her 2019's album Lover.

“‘Death By a Thousand Cuts’ is one that I’ve learned to absolutely love,” Kelce revealed during a bonus episode of his podcast on Wednesday.

“I’ve watched Tay’s NPR, her Tiny Desk and she played it on that one and that’s where I fell in love with it." 

"On top of that I mean ‘The Alchemy’ can’t go wrong with that one," he said, adding another Taylor's masterpiece to his list.

To note, Death By a Thousand Cuts is the tenth track on her Lover album, which has only been performed a handful of times during Swift's Eras Tour.

Besides this, Kelce also shared Taylor’s song which he could listen forever.

“‘Blank Space’ is a song that I’ll always listen to forever. It’s just unbelievable, everything about it,” he told his brother.

Travis also named So High School, and Cowboy Like Me as his favorites.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirmed their budding romance in September 2023, and have been inseparable since then.

