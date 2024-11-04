England women’s cricket team to play first Test in West Indies in 44 years

Sports

England cricket team are currently captained by Heather Knight and coached by Jon Lewis

  by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
England will play a women’s Test match in the West Indies for the first time since 1979.

As per BBC Sports, this Test is a part of the new Future Tours Programme (FTP) which runs from 2025 to early 2029.

The West Indies will host England for one Test while, three internationals and three T20s are scheduled to be held in Australia in May 2027.

Apart from this, England will also play Tests against Australia, India and South Africa.

England will play Tests in South Africa and Australia this winter to conclude this current cycle.

The team is also scheduled to tour Pakistan in 2027 for the first time. The team was previously scheduled to play in 2021 but the tour was cancelled due to the security concerns.

They are currently captained by Heather Knight and coached by Jon Lewis.

They played in the first ever Women's Test match in 1934, against Australia, which they won by 9 wickets. 

On the other hand, West Indies is set to host a Test against Australia in 2026, meanwhile, they will play another Test series in South Africa in 2028.

Zimbabwe have also been added to the FTP for the very first time.

However, no Test series has been scheduled for New Zealand. 

Sports News

Stuart Hogg pleads guilty to domestic abuse charges against his wife
AFL umpire ban for wearing Osama bin Laden at season-end function
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Zverev wins 7th ATP 1000 title after beating Humbert in Paris Masters finals
Roy Keane blasts Manchester United squad for letting down Erik ten Hag
Joe Marler announces retirement from international rugby in emotional video
New Zealand wins first Test match series against India after 36 years
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his body ‘recovery’ secret
Khachanov slams Humbert's conduct in heated Paris Masters semi-finals
Sahibzada Farhan expresses confidence in Rizwan's leadership ahead of Australia tour
Shan Masood supports Babar Azam's comeback journey
Rishabh Pant makes history with remarkable feat in third Test against New Zealand