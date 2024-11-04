England women’s cricket team to play first Test in West Indies in 44 years

England will play a women’s Test match in the West Indies for the first time since 1979.
As per BBC Sports, this Test is a part of the new Future Tours Programme (FTP) which runs from 2025 to early 2029.
The West Indies will host England for one Test while, three internationals and three T20s are scheduled to be held in Australia in May 2027.
Apart from this, England will also play Tests against Australia, India and South Africa.
England will play Tests in South Africa and Australia this winter to conclude this current cycle.
The team is also scheduled to tour Pakistan in 2027 for the first time. The team was previously scheduled to play in 2021 but the tour was cancelled due to the security concerns.
They are currently captained by Heather Knight and coached by Jon Lewis.
They played in the first ever Women's Test match in 1934, against Australia, which they won by 9 wickets.
On the other hand, West Indies is set to host a Test against Australia in 2026, meanwhile, they will play another Test series in South Africa in 2028.
Zimbabwe have also been added to the FTP for the very first time.
However, no Test series has been scheduled for New Zealand.