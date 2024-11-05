Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar addresses ‘challenging’ resignation

Arsenal former sporting director Edu Gaspar has finally released the first statement after submitting his resignation.
On Monday, the Brazilian former professional footballer shared that he left the club to purse “a different challenge.”
The Premier League club officially announced that Edu is no longer part of Arsenal.
He said in the club statement, “This was an incredibly hard decision to make. Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club’s history.”
The 46-year old former athlete expressed gratitude to Stan, Josh, Tim and Lord Harris for the support they’ve given him.
“I’ve loved working with so many great colleagues across our men’s, women’s and academy teams, especially Mikel, who has become a great friend. Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best,” Edu noted.
Arsenal’s co-chair Josh Kroenke also paid tribute to the club’s former sporting director on his resignation.
He said, “We respect Edu’s decision and thank him for his immense contribution and dedication to drive the club forward.”
Edu returned to the club as technical director in 2019 before being promoted to sporting director in 2022.