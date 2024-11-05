Sports

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar addresses ‘challenging’ resignation

Edu Gaspar submitted his resignation to the club on Monday, November 4 ,2024

  by Web Desk
  November 05, 2024
Arsenal former sporting director Edu Gaspar has finally released the first statement after submitting his resignation.

On Monday, the Brazilian former professional footballer shared that he left the club to purse “a different challenge.”

The Premier League club officially announced that Edu is no longer part of Arsenal.

He said in the club statement, “This was an incredibly hard decision to make. Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club’s history.”

The 46-year old former athlete expressed gratitude to Stan, Josh, Tim and Lord Harris for the support they’ve given him.

“I’ve loved working with so many great colleagues across our men’s, women’s and academy teams, especially Mikel, who has become a great friend. Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best,” Edu noted.

Arsenal’s co-chair Josh Kroenke also paid tribute to the club’s former sporting director on his resignation.

He said, “We respect Edu’s decision and thank him for his immense contribution and dedication to drive the club forward.”

Edu returned to the club as technical director in 2019 before being promoted to sporting director in 2022.

Sports News

Harris Rauf reflects on bitter Melbourne ‘memories’ after Australia defeat
England women’s cricket team to play first Test in West Indies in 44 years
Stuart Hogg pleads guilty to domestic abuse charges against his wife
AFL umpire ban for wearing Osama bin Laden at season-end function
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Zverev wins 7th ATP 1000 title after beating Humbert in Paris Masters finals
Roy Keane blasts Manchester United squad for letting down Erik ten Hag
Joe Marler announces retirement from international rugby in emotional video
New Zealand wins first Test match series against India after 36 years
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his body ‘recovery’ secret
Khachanov slams Humbert's conduct in heated Paris Masters semi-finals
Sahibzada Farhan expresses confidence in Rizwan's leadership ahead of Australia tour