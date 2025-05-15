Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy intimate backstage moment with James Taylor

Royal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously attended Beyoncé’s concert

  • May 15, 2025
Meghan Markle is fully embracing her “concert era,” as she and Prince Harry enjoyed a special backstage moment with music legend James Taylor during a recent outing.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a slew of images featuring glimpses from the concert night along with the Duke of Sussex.

In a shared carousel, the first snap showed Markle leaned in, beaming, as the iconic musician autographed copies of his pop-up book, Sweet Baby James.

A follow-up shot featured the Suits alum joining arms with her husband and the Grammy awardee for a group photo.

The other picture showcased Taylor, 77, performing onstage during the show at the Santa Barbara Bowl.


A fourth photo showed the Duke of Sussex posing next to The Lonesome Road singer.

“In my concert era,” the As Ever founder captioned the post, adding, “Thanks James!”

For the outing, Meghan donned casually in a navy blue sweater, while Harry, 40, opted for a tweed jacket and gray beanie.

On the other hand Taylor rocked the show in a simple blue short-sleeved shirt and a newsboy cap.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Beyoncé’s concert:

To note.Harry and Meghan’s recent outing came just days after the couple jammed out at Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” show in Los Angeles Friday night.

The pair shared a cowboy hat engraved with their kids’ names, Archie and Lili, and cozied up for some PDA during their date night at SoFi Stadium.

