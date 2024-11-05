Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy reuniting in new non-marvel film?

Ryan Reynolds is teasing reunion with Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy!
Both actors and the Canadian filmmaker recently marked a blockbuster hit collaboration with the 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine that shattered several box office records, including surpassing Barbie by ranking 12th in the list of top-grossing films at the domestic box office.
During a recent appearance in an interview for a Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, which is scheduled to release later this week by the outlet, Reynolds revealed that he is working on a new film outside the Marvel Universe in which the actor will be reuniting with his pal Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy.
“I’m spending the year writing,” said Ryan Reynolds.
He continued, “I’m writing a movie for myself, Hugh [Jackman] and Shawn [Levy] to do that is not Marvel.”
When asked about more details on the upcoming project, the Green Lantern actor chose to remain tight-lipped as he kept the plot details under wraps.
Moreover, this upcoming team-up will mark Reynolds and Shawn Levy’s fourth collaboration.
The duo previously worked together in Free Guy (2021), The Adam Project (2022), and the recent superhit Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).
On the personal front, Ryan Reynolds recently celebrated his 48th birthday with actress wife Blake Lively and their kids.