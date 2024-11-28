Royal

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘exciting’ Thanksgiving plans

The Duke of Sussex will attend The New York Times DealBook conference on December 4, 2024

  by Web Desk
  November 28, 2024
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly “excited” to spend Thanksgiving with their family and friends "without distractions" after a stressful few months.

Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been making solo appearances as both of them are focusing on their separate projects.

An insider told HELLO! that the couple are "spending Thanksgiving with friends, who are like family. Meghan loves cooking and being in the kitchen, hosting and entertaining. The kids are old enough now where she can include them and teach them some of the American Thanksgiving traditions that she grew up with.”

Moreover, the Suits alum also loves to teach her husband American traditions.

"She is also focused on the meaning behind the holiday and giving thanks for all the blessings in their lives. It's important to make sure the kids understand that. They will enjoy the long weekend and having time together without distractions,” the source noted.

Harry’s spokesperson confirmed that he will join Andrew Ross Sorkin for a conversation at The New York Times DealBook conference on December 4, 2024.

Meanwhile, Meghan is expected to attend the 2024 Paley Honors Fall Gala on the same day in Beverly Hills, California.

