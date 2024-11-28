Entertainment

Brad Pitt blasts Angelina Jolie with shocking claim after losing winery feud

Angelina Jolie handed ex-husband Brad Pitt a bitter defeat in 2022 winery lawsuit

  by Web Desk
  November 28, 2024
Brad Pitt is letting out his anger after a big blow in winery case against ex-wife Angelina Jolie!

On Monday, a judge, while making a ruling in favor of the Maria actress, 49, ordered Pitt, 60, to disclose the documents which according to Jolie’s lawyer, Paul Murphy, will prove “communications concerning abuse, lies to authorities, and years of cover up" on the Wolfs actor part.

Breaking silence after the defeat, the Bullet Train star came up with a fierce response and lashed out at his ex-wife with shocking claims.

Pitt’s team, in an attempt to level fresh allegations against the Maleficent actress, claimed that Angelina Jolie has kept hundreds of emails hidden from Brad Pitt, reported Touch Weekly.

"In a last-ditch attempt to suppress the truth about her wrongful sale to the Stoli Parties, [Angelina] has withheld hundreds of emails she exchanged with her inner circle in the period leading up to the sale on claims of attorney-client privilege. But 126 of those emails are entirely between non-lawyers. These 126 communications should be ordered produced," read Brad's submission.

The statement further added, “[Angelina] claims that all of her team’s other internal communications on this subject are protected by the attorney/client privilege.”

They also alleged that those emails include hundreds of emails which are sent and received from non-attorneys, including Jolie’s business manager Terry Bird, her image consultants Chloe Dalton and Arminka Helic.

Angelina Jolie's wine consultant Christophe Salin, her finance consultants Marjorie Brabet-Friel and James Friel, and her personal assistants Michael Vieira and Mindy Nyby were also mentioned in the list.

“126 of these communications do not even involve any attorney participant. [Angelina’s] wildly overbroad assertion of privilege over these 126 communications is unsupported by the law, and it cannot justify her near-complete cover-up of this critically important discovery,” the statement concluded.

To note, Brad Pitt files the winery lawsuit against Angelina Jolie in 2022 over their French vineyard, Chateau Miraval. The ex-couple will face off each other in court next year.

