Historic auction set to feature Titanic coal and treasures from 150 shipwrecks

Lay’s Auctioneers, the British auction house is arranging a historic auction of coal recovered from the Titanic along with other artifacts linked to nearly 150 shipwrecks.
As per several reports, the auction is scheduled to take place on November 6.
Collectors will have the chance to bid on 1.6 ounces of coal which is broken into pieces, the largest of which is slightly over an inch in width.
The coal is expected to sell for approximately $500 to $800.
Along with the coal, the house is selling the collection of the Shipwreck Treasure Museum located in Cornwall, England. The museum was earlier listed for sale but has not found a buyer yet.
For this reason, some items from the collection are being sold out to those individuals whoever offers the highest price.
The auction house is also auctioning items from Larn’s personal archive in separate sales.
Lay’s Auctioneers wrote in a blog post about the two sales, noting, “Many of the objects at Charlestown are much more exciting than they first appear.” We constantly found that once we started to look closely and learn the historical background, we became entranced by the coin, or weapon or whatever relic it was, encased in marine concretion that we held in our hands.”
Another interesting item is a coil of tarred rope from the Mary Rose, which was constructed for Henry VIII between 1510 and 1511. The ship sank in 1545 while trying to stop French vessels from landing on the Isle of Wight.
Apart from this, collectors also have the opportunity to bid on pocket watches recovered from Lusitania, the British ocean liner that sank after being struck by a German torpedo in 1915.