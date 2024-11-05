Harris, Trump makes final push in Pennsylvania on eve of Election Day

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris made their final pitches for the voters on the eve of Election Day in the key state of Pennsylvania.
According to Al Jazeera, both Harris and Trump delivered their final campaign speeches in the same part of the swing state and roughly at the same time on Monday, November 4, 2024.
Pennsylvania is one of the seven key states that will decide the winner of the elections and the new president of America.
A day before the polls, the Republican candidate said, “Over the past four years, Americans have suffered one catastrophic failure, betrayal, and humiliation after another. We do not have to settle for weakness, incompetence, decline, and decay. With your vote tomorrow, we can fix every single problem our country faces and lead America, and indeed the whole world, to new heights of glory.”
Meanwhile, the Democratic nominee told voters in Pittsburgh while standing in front of the Carrie Furnaces, a historic steel facility that represents the city’s industrial legacy, “This is it. Tomorrow is Election Day, and the momentum is on our side. We must finish strong. Make no mistake, we will win.”
As per Election Lab at the University of Florida, more than 78 million voters have already cast their votes for the 2024 elections.
Furthermore, as pre-election polls till the last moment have predicted a neck-to-neck competition between the two candidates, it is expected that the announcement of the winner would take several days.
Trump has already warned that he will attempt to fight any defeat in the election as he did in 2020, while Democrats said that they have a plan to deal with any premature winning announcement from the former president.