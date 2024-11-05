Entertainment

Julia Roberts encourages Americans to vote: ‘Today is the day’

The ‘Ticket to Paradise’ actress urged her fans to step out and vote in the US election 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024
Julia Roberts encourages Americans to vote: ‘Today is the day’
Julia Roberts encourages Americans to vote: ‘Today is the day’

Julia Roberts is ready to vote!

The day of US election is finally here, and the American actress, who is known for her leading roles in a variety of genres and for winning multiple accolades for outstanding work in the film industry, is encouraging her fans and fellow Americans to step out and vote as this is the chance for them to voice their opinions.

Taking to her Instagram handle on the election day, Tuesday, November 5, the Ticket to Paradise actress shared a lovely snap of hers with a strong message to her fellow citizens.

“There is a time to Hope, there is a time to Pray and there is time to VOTE. TODAY IS THE DAY! us,” wrote Julia Roberts.

The US Election 2024 will see the former American President, Donald Trump, running for the presidential seat against the Vice President of America, Kamala Harris.

Both the Republican and Democratic candidates have held a long series of thrilling rallies across almost every US state, urging people to vote in their favor as they made several promises to them.

To note, Trump and Harris, both being strong candidates, have been in a blade-thin competition in various polls conducted throughout the recent month.

Buckingham Palace shares Queen Camilla's heartbreaking health update

Buckingham Palace shares Queen Camilla's heartbreaking health update
Japan makes history by launching world’s first wooden satellite

Japan makes history by launching world’s first wooden satellite
Julia Roberts encourages Americans to vote: ‘Today is the day’

Julia Roberts encourages Americans to vote: ‘Today is the day’
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide

iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide

Entertainment News

iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Lady Gaga hypes crowd to vote for Kamala Harris in final campaign rally
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Barry Keoghan claps back 'deadbeat dad' rumors amid romance with Sabrina Carpenter
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Gisele Bündchen steps into 'new chapter' with joy as she awaits third baby
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Jennifer Lopez hit with criticism as Ben Affleck breaks silence on divorce
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy reuniting in new non-marvel film?
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Ariana Grande spills reason behind using real name in ‘Wicked’ credits
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce slur scandal after Taylor Swift show
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Gigi Hadid reveals her, daughter Khai's Halloween looks: Pics inside
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sends sweet message from jail to mark special occasion
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
David Beckham, Victoria at loggerheads over son Cruz’s new romance
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater go Insta official after 'Wicked' premiere appearance
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Taylor Swift bids goodbye to U.S. leg of Eras Tour in a ‘magical way’