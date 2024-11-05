Julia Roberts encourages Americans to vote: ‘Today is the day’

Julia Roberts is ready to vote!
The day of US election is finally here, and the American actress, who is known for her leading roles in a variety of genres and for winning multiple accolades for outstanding work in the film industry, is encouraging her fans and fellow Americans to step out and vote as this is the chance for them to voice their opinions.
Taking to her Instagram handle on the election day, Tuesday, November 5, the Ticket to Paradise actress shared a lovely snap of hers with a strong message to her fellow citizens.
“There is a time to Hope, there is a time to Pray and there is time to VOTE. TODAY IS THE DAY! us,” wrote Julia Roberts.
The US Election 2024 will see the former American President, Donald Trump, running for the presidential seat against the Vice President of America, Kamala Harris.
Both the Republican and Democratic candidates have held a long series of thrilling rallies across almost every US state, urging people to vote in their favor as they made several promises to them.
To note, Trump and Harris, both being strong candidates, have been in a blade-thin competition in various polls conducted throughout the recent month.