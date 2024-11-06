Donald Trump exudes confidence after casting his ballot in Florida

After casting his ballot in Florida, former President Donald Trump expressed optimism about his victory in the 2024 US Elections, telling reporters, 'I feel very confident.'
Stepping out from the polling station in Palm Beach near his residence, after his voting, Trump, who donned a red "Make America Great Again" hat, was alongside withhis wife Melania.
After the voting, Trump told reporters that he was honoured to learn that the lines were long.
"I feel very confident. You know, we went in with a very big lead today, and it looks like Republicans have shown up in force. So we'll see how it turns out. But it seems that they have really shown up in force," Trump told reporters.
He mentioned that he would monitor the election results from Mar-a-Lago, his resort and National Historic Landmark in Palm Beach, and claimed his"substantial lead."
Trump claimed that he was under no obligation to inform his followers that there should be no violence in response to the election results.
"Of course, there'll be no violence. My supporters are not violent people... And I certainly don't want any violence, but I certainly don't have to tell… These are great people," he added.
Trump also ensured that he will accept "fair" election results.
"If I lose an election, if it's a fair election, I'd be the first one to acknowledge. And I think it's been fair," he said.
To note, the Americans are using their right to vote for either Trump or his Democratic rival Hamala Harris for the 47th president of the US.