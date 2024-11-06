Victoria Beckham reveals her optimist approach to face public opinions at 50

Victoria Beckham has embraced a new outlook since turning 50, brushing off public opinion in favor of focusing on what truly matters—her family.
While conversing with Harper's Bazaar UK cover story published on November 4 the fashion designer shared about how her life has changed, especially since turning 50 in April.
She disclosed that although she and her spouse, David Beckham, have led highly visible lifestyles throughout the years, they have recently grown more "discreet."
Victoria said it's "just how we want to conduct our lives right now," adding, “I suppose it used to be fun to go out and be chased by paparazzi walking down Bond Street — and you would dress knowing you were going to get that. I don’t want that any more.”
The former Spice Girl shared that she was not affected by public opinion anymore, she noted, “I’ve been doing this too long. I suppose I did when I was growing up but, nowadays, there’s just too much going on; too busy; too many kids to worry about. I woke up at 50, and I gave a s--- less.”
To note, Victoria and David share sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and daughter Harper, 13.