World

2024 US elections: Donald Trumps beats Kamala Harris to become projected winner

Donald Trumps has been winning so far by 52% margin over democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris

  • by Web Desk
  • November 06, 2024
2024 US elections: Donald Trumps beats Kamala Harris to become projected winner
2024 US elections: Donald Trumps beats Kamala Harris to become projected winner

Donald Trump has become projected winner by beating Kamala Harris in 2024 US elections with over 52% margin.

According to The Associated Press, the former President of the United States has won in most of the states including Alaska, Idaho, Montana and Texas.

On the other hand, Harris has lead Washington, Oregon, California, New York, New Mexico, Illinois and Colorado.

Her campaign chair, Jen O’Malley Dillon, emphasised upon patience and resolve in a message to all campaign staff obtained by the media outlet.

She argued that the closeness of the race is exactly what they prepared for and predicting the race won’t come into focus until the early morning hours.

Jen wrote, “We’ve been saying for weeks that this race might not be called tonight. This is what we’ve been built for, so let’s finish up what we have in front of us tonight, get some sleep, and get ready to close out strong tomorrow.”

On Tuesday, Trump casted his ballot in Florida and share that he’s confident.

"I feel very confident. You know, we went in with a very big lead today, and it looks like Republicans have shown up in force. So we'll see how it turns out. But it seems that they have really shown up in force," he told reporters.

Majority of the states voted for Kamala Harris has won so far includes California, Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Rhode Island and 1st Congressional District in Maine.

Kate Middleton gives huge relief to King Charles as Camilla falls sick

Kate Middleton gives huge relief to King Charles as Camilla falls sick
Heidi Klum gives bold reason for her explicit clothing choices

Heidi Klum gives bold reason for her explicit clothing choices
Apple faces EU fine under new digital markets act

Apple faces EU fine under new digital markets act

Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match

Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match

World News

Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Donald Trump exudes confidence after casting his ballot in Florida
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
COP29 suffers major setback as 'major' economies opt out
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Edinburgh Zoo just welcomed the most 'adorable' baby hippo, Haggis
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
UK government takes bold step toward a 'smoke-free generation'
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
U.S. Boeing workers end strike after agreeing to 38% pay increase
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Historic auction set to feature Titanic coal and treasures from 150 shipwrecks
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Slovak climber tragically dies after conquering rare Himalayan feat
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
How is cloth coloring making environment bleak?
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
US 2024 elections: Polling time, key states, and vote counting process
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Harris, Trump makes final push in Pennsylvania on eve of Election Day
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Historic US presidential items go up for auction including George Washington’s hair
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis