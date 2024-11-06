2024 US elections: Donald Trumps beats Kamala Harris to become projected winner

Donald Trump has become projected winner by beating Kamala Harris in 2024 US elections with over 52% margin.
According to The Associated Press, the former President of the United States has won in most of the states including Alaska, Idaho, Montana and Texas.
On the other hand, Harris has lead Washington, Oregon, California, New York, New Mexico, Illinois and Colorado.
Her campaign chair, Jen O’Malley Dillon, emphasised upon patience and resolve in a message to all campaign staff obtained by the media outlet.
She argued that the closeness of the race is exactly what they prepared for and predicting the race won’t come into focus until the early morning hours.
Jen wrote, “We’ve been saying for weeks that this race might not be called tonight. This is what we’ve been built for, so let’s finish up what we have in front of us tonight, get some sleep, and get ready to close out strong tomorrow.”
On Tuesday, Trump casted his ballot in Florida and share that he’s confident.
"I feel very confident. You know, we went in with a very big lead today, and it looks like Republicans have shown up in force. So we'll see how it turns out. But it seems that they have really shown up in force," he told reporters.
Majority of the states voted for Kamala Harris has won so far includes California, Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Rhode Island and 1st Congressional District in Maine.