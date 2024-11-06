Sports

David Warner gives explosive remarks on India ball-tampering issue

David Warner becomes Australia Cricket team captain last week after lifetime leadership ban was lifted

  • by Web Desk
  • November 06, 2024
David Warner gives explosive remarks on India ball-tampering issue
David Warner gives explosive remarks on India ball-tampering issue

David Warner has broken silence on India Cricket team ball-tampering issue.

Cricket Australia selected him as a captain after lifetime leadership role ban was lifted from him.

As per BBC Sports, David was banned from cricket for 12 months and was prohibited from holding leadership due to his ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

Last week, Indian team was accused of ball-tampering after they lost to Australia.

However, they were faced no sanctions and were cleared of all the accusations.

David gave an explosive statement on Wednesday about the issue and said claimed that Cricket Australia might have “squashed” the incident to avoid controversy ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He said, "They have obviously squashed it as fast as they could, given that India is coming out here this summer. But if the umpires deemed something happened, I am sure there will be a follow up. I think the umpires or the match referee should be standing here answering questions."

David added, "I think the match referee should be coming out and addressing his own staff, which are the umpires. And if they're sticking by the umpire's decisions, you have to stand up for that. That's obviously a statement CA have to release. I have not seen anything."

Regardless of his claims, Cricket Australia have stated that the correct process was followed.

Kate Middleton gives huge relief to King Charles as Camilla falls sick

Kate Middleton gives huge relief to King Charles as Camilla falls sick
Heidi Klum gives bold reason for her explicit clothing choices

Heidi Klum gives bold reason for her explicit clothing choices
Apple faces EU fine under new digital markets act

Apple faces EU fine under new digital markets act

Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match

Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match

Sports News

Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Novak Djokovic withdraws Nitto ATP Finals amid injury
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Eight-time Paralympic champion Christiansen announces retirement with touching note
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Imane Khelif confirmed biological men in leaked medical reports?
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar addresses ‘challenging’ resignation
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Harris Rauf reflects on bitter Melbourne ‘memories’ after Australia defeat
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
England women’s cricket team to play first Test in West Indies in 44 years
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Stuart Hogg pleads guilty to domestic abuse charges against his wife
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
AFL umpire ban for wearing Osama bin Laden at season-end function
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Zverev wins 7th ATP 1000 title after beating Humbert in Paris Masters finals
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Roy Keane blasts Manchester United squad for letting down Erik ten Hag