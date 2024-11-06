David Warner gives explosive remarks on India ball-tampering issue

David Warner has broken silence on India Cricket team ball-tampering issue.
Cricket Australia selected him as a captain after lifetime leadership role ban was lifted from him.
As per BBC Sports, David was banned from cricket for 12 months and was prohibited from holding leadership due to his ball-tampering scandal in 2018.
Last week, Indian team was accused of ball-tampering after they lost to Australia.
However, they were faced no sanctions and were cleared of all the accusations.
David gave an explosive statement on Wednesday about the issue and said claimed that Cricket Australia might have “squashed” the incident to avoid controversy ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
He said, "They have obviously squashed it as fast as they could, given that India is coming out here this summer. But if the umpires deemed something happened, I am sure there will be a follow up. I think the umpires or the match referee should be standing here answering questions."
David added, "I think the match referee should be coming out and addressing his own staff, which are the umpires. And if they're sticking by the umpire's decisions, you have to stand up for that. That's obviously a statement CA have to release. I have not seen anything."
Regardless of his claims, Cricket Australia have stated that the correct process was followed.