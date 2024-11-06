Entertainment

Tom Brady shares meaningful message after ex Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy news

Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente will welcome their first child

  • November 06, 2024
Tom Brady sparked intrigue with a cryptic message posted online, referencing a man who 'comes short again and again' after the news of his ex, Gisele Bündchen, expecting a baby has surfaced.

The former NFL star took to his Instagram account to share the quote, which was first spoken by Theodore Roosevelt, “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better.”

“The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, and comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming.” the quote added.

The quote praised the man who “strive[s] to do the deeds; who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause.”

Roosevelt’s statement was capped off by encouraging the fail man as “if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly.”

Brady’s inspirational message came over the heels of his ex-wife Bündchen, 44, and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente were spotted out for the first time since their pregnancy news made headlines.

