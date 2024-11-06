Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show

Travis Kelce is absolutely smitten with Taylor Swift's concert!
During a recent episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, Travis gushed about Swift's November 2 show in Indianapolis.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended the night two of his girlfriend's three-night run at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday November 2, marking the end of the US leg of the Eras Tour.
"I wanted to see Tay one more time before this thing got closed up," Travis said of his appearance on podcast.
He went on to gush, "I'll tell you what, man. The American crowds, they did not disappoint. I heard that it was a lot more rowdy this time around, knowing she was coming back to stop through America one last time before the tour was over with, and I'll tell you what, man, that thing was rocking. Absolutely rocking."
At the Indianapolis show, Travis was seen dancing and grooving in the VIP area with Swift's mom, Andrea, during her performance of 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department's song, So High School, which is rumored to be about him.
Taylor Swift is currently taking a brief break before resuming her Eras Tour back in Toronto on November 14 which will be concluded in Vancouver on December 8 with three nights at the BC Place.