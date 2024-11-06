Gigi Hadid celebrates new business venture in Seoul

Gigi Hadid has kicked off a new business venture during her trip to Seoul, Korea, on Monday.
The Victoria angel attended the launch event of her cashmere store called Guest In Residence.
She wore a brown furry coat paired up with straight cut black jeans for the opening. The mother of one finished the look with black loafers.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday night, Gigi posted multiple pictures and videos from the event.
The supermodel even posed with K-pop stars including 2NE1’s leader CL, Jay Park and NewJeans.
Gigi’s pal Luiz Mattos also dropped photos from their trip and penned, “Celebrating @gigihadid and @guestinresidence launch in Seoul, Korea. @gigihadid and GIR Team, Congratulations on the amazing launch of your collection in Seoul!”
“This is such a monumental achievement, and it’s thrilling to see your vision making such a powerful impact on the global stage. Your hard work, passion and dedication have truly paid off. I’m so proud to see your brand reaching new heights,” he further wrote.
In one of the snaps, she was pointing at her billboard in Seoul.
Notably, Gigi's Guest In Residence presented its fall 2024 collection with prices ranging from $450 to $1,000 in August 2024.