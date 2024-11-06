Entertainment

Gigi Hadid celebrates new business venture in Seoul

The supermodel marks 'monumental achievement' during her business trip to Korea on Monday

  • by Web Desk
  • November 06, 2024


Gigi Hadid has kicked off a new business venture during her trip to Seoul, Korea, on Monday.

The Victoria angel attended the launch event of her cashmere store called Guest In Residence.

She wore a brown furry coat paired up with straight cut black jeans for the opening. The mother of one finished the look with black loafers.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday night, Gigi posted multiple pictures and videos from the event.

The supermodel even posed with K-pop stars including 2NE1’s leader CL, Jay Park and NewJeans.

Gigi’s pal Luiz Mattos also dropped photos from their trip and penned, “Celebrating @gigihadid and @guestinresidence launch in Seoul, Korea. @gigihadid and GIR Team, Congratulations on the amazing launch of your collection in Seoul!”

“This is such a monumental achievement, and it’s thrilling to see your vision making such a powerful impact on the global stage. Your hard work, passion and dedication have truly paid off. I’m so proud to see your brand reaching new heights,” he further wrote.

In one of the snaps, she was pointing at her billboard in Seoul.

Notably, Gigi's Guest In Residence presented its fall 2024 collection with prices ranging from $450 to $1,000 in August 2024.

Bella Hadid debuts new hairstyle as she inaugurates HUGE store in Dubai

Bella Hadid debuts new hairstyle as she inaugurates HUGE store in Dubai
Cristiano Ronaldo over the moon after scoring in Al Nassr’s ‘big win’

Cristiano Ronaldo over the moon after scoring in Al Nassr’s ‘big win’

Kartik Aaryan's adorable reaction to a fans' question goes viral

Kartik Aaryan's adorable reaction to a fans' question goes viral

Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting

Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting

Entertainment News

Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Khloé Kardashian, son Tatum pay homage to Kris Jenner in matching pajamas
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Tom Brady shares meaningful message after ex Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy news
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Bella Hadid debuts new hairstyle as she inaugurates HUGE store in Dubai
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Cardi B deleted video draws criticism after linking Hurricanes to state politics
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Barry Keoghan spills beans on ‘special’ relationship with Sabrina Carpenter
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Kris Jenner's 69th birthday: Khloé, Rob, Kim Kardashian pen sweet wishes
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Brooklyn Beckham proves his deepen ties with Prince William
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Heidi Klum gives bold reason for her explicit clothing choices
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Adele gets overwhelmed ahead of her last Las Vegas residency show
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Victoria Beckham reveals her optimist approach to face public opinions at 50
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Cillian Murphy teases fresh take on Tommy Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' movie